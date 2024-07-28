Outcry as telcos bar lines days to SIM-NIN deadline

Telecommunication firms have begun barring phone lines not linked with a National Identification Number (NIN) days before the Nigerian Communications Commission’s July 31, 2024 deadline.

Many Nigerians woke up to barred lines on Sunday and took to X to lament. Many affected people said their lines were linked, and many shared screenshots of earlier SIM-NIN success messages.

Read also: 40 million+ phone lines barred as NIN-SIM linkage deadline expires

Since February 2024, telcos have implemented a phased disconnection of lines in compliance with an NCC directive. At the end of 2023, the regulator asked telcos to disconnect lines that had not been successfully linked with an NIN across three phases.

Read also:40 million+ phone lines barred as NIN-SIM linkage deadline expires

It said, “All SIMs for which the subscribers have not submitted their NINs are to be barred on or before 28 February 2024. Where five or more SIMs are linked to an unverified NIN, they are to be barred on or before 29 March 2024. Where less than five SIMs are linked to an unverified NIN, they are to be barred on or before 15 April 2024.”

It extended its final deadline from April 15 to July 31, advising subscribers to resolve all issues before. The Nigerian Communications Commission has stressed that all Subscriber Identity Modules (SIM) and National Identification Number (NIN) linkage issues must be resolved by July 31, 2024.

“My line was barred. I can’t make calls,” said Anthony on Sunday. “MTN blocked my line today, and I was told my information was not on my SIM card. This is a SIM I have been using for close to 20 years,” lamented Nike Benson.

Since Saturday, tweets about barred lines have circulated. @obasagodwin tweeted, “@MTNNG, how many times do I have to link my NIN with my line?”

@Ada_Daddyya, “Why in heaven’s name is MTN blocking my lines even after I’ve registered my Nin? What is wrong with that company?”

@Emedymessi, “My MTN line was just barred this morning. As in my own precious line that I’ve been using for more than 10 years now. I’ve linked my NIN more than how many times, but they keep sending me messages to link it again.”

@The_Barr_OluT, “MTN barred my sim, and on a Sunday. Even after submitting my NIN like 6 times.”

@realJudebela, “Hello @MTNNG, you have blocked 3 of my lines in the last 3 days. All of these numbers have been linked to my NIN, so that cannot possibly be the reason for this suspicious activity on your part. What makes this more concerning is that one of the numbers was used when registering for NIN, and before it was blocked this morning, I used it to check my NIN using the code “*346#,” and my NIN was displayed correctly. Also, my wife’s number was suspiciously blocked as well, even though that number is linked to her NIN. So, can you please explain to me what is happening?”

Many of the lines affected appear to be MTN, the biggest telco in the country by market share. While the telco is yet to issue a response as to why lines have been barred, a source shared steps for how affected subscribers can unbar their lines.

Affected subscribers are advised to visit nin.mtn.ng to check their NIN status and proceed if they are not linked. Subscribers are to enter an OTP, then NIN, give consent and then submit a NIN linking request.

The information flier noted that OTP will be sent to the subscriber’s email and mobile number. However, it revealed that if the subscriber is unable to receive OTP, they should visit nearby MTN stores to unblock their lines.

When telcos implemented the first two phases of disconnections, an estimated 50 million lines were barred. According to sources in the NCC, the July 31 deadline for linking lines to NINs will not be extended. “It will be the final extension. All issues about SIM-NIN must be resolved by then,” one source said.