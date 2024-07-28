Lagos youths reject planned nationwide protest

…Say it’s politically motivated

Lagos Indigenous Youth Network, an umbrella body for youths across the five divisions of Lagos State, has rejected the planned nationwide protest scheduled for August 1 to 10, 2024.

The youths said the planned protest was politically motivated and if allowed, would cause political unrest and lead to destruction of public infrastructure.

They spoke at a news conference in Lagos on Sunday, and made reference to the 2020 EndSARS protests which resulted in loss of lives, looting and mass in Lagos State.

According to Mobolaji Ogundende, the leader of the group, alongside his members, “intelligence gathered so far revealed this planned protest is politically motivated and not in the interest of the peace-loving and hardworking Lagosians.”

They, however, harped on dialogue with the government to resolve all grievances, and not resort to using protest to settle political scores.

“Lagos Indigenous Youth Network rejects moves to destroy Lagos under protest guise.”

Ogunlende, who sadly recalled the #EndSARS episode, which witnessed numerous facilities built with taxpayers’ money burnt down and yet to be rebuilt, urged all Lagosians, especially parents, to caution their children against joining the protest, adding that it was not a wise thing to participate in.

“We stand before you today to reflect on our progress as a state and express concern over the planned protest in Lagos State. While we acknowledge the fundamental right to protest, we believe it must be constructive and in the best interest of the people.

“We are not against the citizens constructively engaging their Leaders when it’s crucial but the moment when such engagement becomes a platform for tension and warmongering sponsored for political scores, then it is time to call for caution. This is what we are doing today.

“The Intelligence gathered so far reveals that the protest is politically motivated and not in the interest of Lagosians, who are peace-loving and hardworking. We do not support it. We say NO to any protest in whatever guise or disguise,” he said.

“We are coming together to Defend #OurLagos against any Possible destruction by agents of violence masquerading as lovers of the people. They have only one interest- their selfish interest.

“We urge all Lagosians, especially parents, to caution their children against joining the protest. It is not a wise thing to do.

“Remember, the numerous facilities burnt down in 2020 were built with taxpayers’ money; they are yet to be rebuilt with the same. This resources can be channeled into other productive Initiatives,” he added.

Ogunlende listed some achievements of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying that Lagos State government currently pays above the N70,000 “minimum wage and this can be verified,” with the state’s hospitality being second to none as, according to him, it does not discriminate between indigenes and non-indigenes.

Besides, he said Lagos provides free healthcare to expectant women, provides subsidised education to all residents, regardless of ethnic background, built Red Line and Blue Line rail projects that had changed the face of transportation for ever, installed independent power projects, developed its own port and the Lekki Free Trade Zone, built many roads, bridges and flyovers, among others.

“This is a government that deserves our support to do more rather than falling victim of lies from naysayers.

“The government knows there’s so much work to be done, and it is doing extra work to tick all the boxes.

“We must work together as Lagosians – that is our spirit,” he stated.