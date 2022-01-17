Our scholarship programmes have reduced youth restiveness in host communities – NPDC

The management of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC) says its annual scholarship programmes have helped to reduce youth restiveness and boost human capital development in its host communities.

Dahiru Abubakar, Manager, Community Relations Department, NPDC, made the remarks at the weekend during the conduct of the year 2020/2021 scholarship examination organised by NPDC in Warri, Delta State.

Abubakar, represented by Noble Imabibo, team lead of the Warri examination centre, says the scholarship schemes which is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility had since its inception in 2000 empowered over 10,000 students in its host communities.

He explained that no fewer than 60 communities across Edo and Delta have benefited from the schemes while a total of 337 candidates from the different host communities sat for the examination out of which successful candidates would be awarded the scholarships.

He says the examination was conducted simultaneously at three centres in Warri, Delta State, Egbema in Imo State and Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Warri center has about 170 candidates selected from 60 communities across Edo and Delta, 22 in Egbema and 145 in Port Harcourt centres.

“The NPDC Scholarship scheme has helped to reduce youth restiveness in the communities and has helped in human capital development in the communities hosting its operations.

“In total, we have 337 candidates from the different host communities sitting for the examination out of which successful candidates would be awarded the scholarships.

” Over 10,000 students have so far been awarded the scholarships since the programme started in the year 2000.

“Communities do the nominations and send the list to NPDC for the scholarship exams,” he says.

Abubakar, however, discloses that plans were underway to create an online platform for the students to take the exams particularly now that the COVID-19 pandemic had made it almost impossible for people to interact physically.

He added that to ensure a transparent, free and fair exercise the management of NPDC engaged the services of the authorities of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) as consultant to conduct the examination.

In his remarks, Prekeyi Tawari-Fufeyin, Coordinator of the NPDC scholarship examination, (FUPRE) commended the NPDC for the privilege given to the students.

”A lot of the students are from the rural areas where they do not have enough resources to go to school.

“With this scholarship scheme, a lot do well and remain in school. Last year, we advised that NPDC increased the number and this year we have very many of them coming from different communities”,he added.

Speaking shortly after the exercise, Daniel Momotimi, a student of Delta State University, Abraka from Apuama community in Warri North local government area appreciates NPDC for the gesture.

Momotimi urges NPDC to increase the number of candidates to accommodate more less privileged youths.

Favour Atiewoh who hails from Emadadja community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta, also commended the organisers of the examination adding that the students were treated with respect in a conducive environment during the exercise.