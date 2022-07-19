Our AGM duly held, says FBN Holdings

FBN Holding Plc said on Monday that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) was duly and validly held last month, with all requisite regulatory and statutory parties in attendance.

The company was reacting to an online publication dated July 17, 2022, that said the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, had granted an ex parte order against the company and other respondents to the suit.

It said in a statement that up until it received a court order at around 3 p.m. on Monday, it was unaware of any such lawsuit or court order pertaining to their AGM.

“The content of the Ex Parte Order directs FBN Holdings and other respondents to maintain the “status quo ante bellum” prevailing before FBN Holding Plc’s 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on June 20, 2022 pending the hearing and final determination of the motion on notice interlocutory injunction,” it said.

Adewale Arogundade, acting company secretary of FBN Holdings, said FBN Holdings had briefed its lawyers to review the said ex parte order to ensure its full representation in court on July 22, 2022, to which the same was adjourned.

FBN Holdings said it would continue to discharge its responsibilities in accordance with regulatory authorities and in the manner expected of a company listed on the premium board of the NGX Exchange Limited.