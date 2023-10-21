Otukpo: A step-by-step account of a deadly robbery attack

Bank robbers armed with assault rifles and other dangerous weapons carried out a dare-devil strike on four banks in Otukpo on Friday, October 20, 2023.

According to eyewitnesses and reports, here are seven things that took place on that day

Arrival

1. Robbers arrived at Otukpo by 3 : 15 pm and stormed the banks at 4:30 p.m. in two Hilux vehicles and another smaller car, conducting the robbery that lasted two hours.

Police station attack

2. The robbers attacked the Otukpo Police Station before their operation, firing indiscriminately and disarming all the policemen before proceeding with the robbery.

Blow up bank doors

3. The suspected robbers used dynamite to force the bank doors open.

Casualties and Injuries

4. Unconfirmed reports say ten people were killed and many were injured; among the dead were a councillor and police officers.

Robbers exit

5. The robbers were throwing naira notes as they left. The Police Public Relations Officer for Benue State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the robbery incident.

Banks affected

6. The banks affected include UBA, Zenith Bank, and First Bank Plc.

Deadliest in recent times

7. It is the biggest bank robbery in the town in recent times