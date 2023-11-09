Otu inaugurates new cinema facility in C/River

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has commissioned a multi-million-naira Kada Cinema facility, sited at the Calabar Marina Resort, in the state capital.

The cinema facility, built by former Governor Donald Duke to boost the tourism sector, was abandoned by subsequent administrations before its rehabilitation and rebranding by the management of Kada Cinema this year.

Speaking at the commissioning on Tuesday, Otu lauded the former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbenidion, for deciding to invest in the state.

“We are so glad and happy that we started with this, and I know that greater things will be added.

“My administration is willing and ready to continue to support in any way we can so that life will get to normal.

“This is just the beginning; we will be cutting the tape for many more things”, Otu said.

He stated that beginning from December 1 to 31, there would be no dull moment in the state, expressing optimism that many more structures would come up.

In his earlier remarks, an official of the Kada Cinema, Trevor, said that the group was excited to provide an entertainment experience in the state, adding that they looked forward to a fun-filled adventure.

Trevor stated that besides the Kada Cinema, the group was also bringing in the Kada Healthcare & Pharmacy as well as the Zozo Bistro to the state.

Ojoi Ekpenyong, managing director of the Cross River State Tourism Bureau, said that the cinema was located close to the cleanest and best waterfront in West Africa.