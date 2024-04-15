Otu gives automatic employment to ex-corps member in Cross River

…as Akwa-Ibom gov gifts Arit’s dad 3-bedroom flat

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River has granted Arit Abam, an ex-corps member, an automatic employment in the State Civil Service for honouring her father and acknowledging her father’s sacrifices made to ensure that she was educated from Primary School up to the Tertiary Education level.

Arit Anam returned to her father’s thatch house in their village and filmed herself marching towards him; with a Military-style salute, thanking her father and handed over both her NYSC jacket and Fez cap to him.

She posted the video on social media with a touching note of gratitude and a charge to youths not to be ashamed of their humble backgrounds, but the short video eventually went viral.

Touched by Arit’s expression of gratitude and the story of the father’s sacrifice to see his child through school, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State recently sent a delegation to Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State for some background check.

Upon the team’s verification of the story, Governor Eno pledged to build a three-bedroom flat for Arit’s daddy, Abam and family as recognition of his sacrifices.

Governor Bassey Otu however lauded Governor Umo Eno’s gesture towards Arit Abam, an exemplary young Cross Riverian, noting that it confirms the bond between the two sister States.

He hosted Arit in his Office where he charged youths in Cross River State and beyond to emulate such acts he described as, “worthy of reward.”

A graduate of Mass Communication from Temple Gate Polytechnic, Aba, Abia State, Arit expressed thanks to Governor Otu for his magnanimity, which she sees as an encouragement towards maintaining cultural standards and values, while acknowledging God for earning goodwill through a simple act of gratitude.

Governor Otu gave Arit the privilege to choose any Ministry, Department or Agency she would prefer to work with, within the State Civil Service.

But, Owan Enoh, Professor and Secretary to the Cross River State Government and Margaret Ene-Ita, the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Community Development, were both mandated to reach out to the ex-corps member which they did and escorted her to the State governor.