Otti urges leaders to emulate late Mbakwe’s leadership qualities

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has challenged present and future leaders to emulate the leadership qualities of the late Sam Mbakwe, former governor of old Imo State.

Otti threw the challenge last weekend when he visited the widow of the late governor, Victoria Mbakwe at their country town, Avutu-Obowu, Imo State.

He described the late Mbakwe as a great and visionary leader, whose achievements in the old Imo State were unequalled.

Otti said that he advocated for Mbakwe’s leadership style which saw him visiting many areas and sites, adding that it was for the same reason that he was always out to see things for himself.

He noted that some of the roads Mbakwe built in Aba and other parts of the state are still standing till today.

The governor said he thought it wise to visit the 87-year-old widow of the visionary leader

Earlier, Victoria Mbakwe thanked Otti for his visit which she said was very important, adding that he was the first governor since after the death of her husband that came to visit her as others have been visiting by proxy.

She commended the governor for all that he was doing in Abia State, an indication that that he would work like her late husband and advised the governor to always make out time to go round to see things for himself like her late husband used to do. She implored Abians to always support and pray for the governor to succeed.

Alex Mbakwe, first son of the late Sam Mbakwe, had earlier received the governor and his delegation on arrival and also conducted them round the compound, including the mausoleum of late Sam Mbakwe.