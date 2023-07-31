Otti reiterates resolve to reposition Abia through Ministry of Lands

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has reiterated the determination of his administration to reposition the state through the instrumentality of the Management and Staff of the Ministry of Lands and Housing, Umuahia.

Chaka Chukwumerije, commissioner for Lands and Housing, who made this known in Umuahia while interacting with the entire Management and Staff of the Ministry, assured the workers of the determination of the State Governor, to recognise hard work, initiative, and patriotism.

The Commissioner, who emphasised that the Ministry of Lands and Housing was the gateway into Abia State, for investors, has the potential to increase the revenue base of the State, and thus the need to fast-track the ease of doing business in the Ministry in line with the administration’s objective of meeting the numerous expectations of Abians and repositioning the state in the comity of states in Nigeria.

Responding to the request of workers which included payment of arrears of leave allowance, salary arrears, increased incentives to cushion the hardship and poverty facing the workers as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, introduction of mass transit for workers, respect for seniority, infiltration of the Civil/Public Service by consultants and absence of defined work schedule among other requests, the Commissioner disclosed the resolve of Governor Otti to overcome the challenges confronting the workers.

Read also: PH City Chamber pushes for Ease of Doing Business in Rivers

He called for patience, support, and solidarity, assuring that all the glitches shall be addressed to the admiration of the Abia workforce.

Speaking earlier, the Surveyor General, Anthony lvonye, Director Quantity Survey, Uche Owo and Kelechi Obasi, among other Directors and staff, welcomed the Commissioner and assured him of the resolve of the Management and Staff of the Ministry of Lands and Housing, Umuahia, to assist him and Governor Dr. Alex Chioma Otti OFR, blaze the trail and reposition the Ministry and Abia.