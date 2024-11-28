Otti boosts service delivery with provision of new secretariat in Abia

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has formally re-opened the newly renovated Nnamdi Azikiwe Secretariat for efficient service delivery among the civil servants working in the edifice.

Recall that the facility was closed down by the immediate past Administration when it was discovered that it had lost integrity test and no longer suitable for human use.

Speaking during the ceremony held at Ogurube Layout, Umuahia, Governor Oti said the renovation of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Secretariat was a proof of his determination to change the face of the State’s civil service.

“This reopening ceremony is in furtherance of our commitment to building a State that serves the needs of the general public in the most efficient way.

“The renovation of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Secretariat is another pointer to our determination to change the face of the State’s civil service by creating suitable working environment that not only supports optimal productivity but also add to the dignity of close to 1000 personnel”, Otti said.

He noted that in the next few days, the management and staff of four different MDAs would relocate to the renovated secretariat while another four would also move in for the meantime as his Administration would be working to find permanent office spaces for them.

The Abia Chief Executive, who recalled that suitable office accommodation had already been provided for staff of several establishments in the civil service, stated that plans were afoot to commence the external works and give the entire surrounding of the secretariat a new look that befitted it.

