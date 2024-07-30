Osun state directs public, private schools to vacate ahead of hunger protest

Osun State government has ordered the immediate closure of all public and private schools in the state, citing the planned nationwide protests as a security concern.

The directive, issued on Monday, will see schools proceed on their third-term vacation from Wednesday, July 31, 2023. Parents and guardians have been advised to ensure the safety of their children during this period.

The directive was disclosed to the public through a Public Service Announcement signed by A. Jimoh, the permanent secretary, of the State Ministry of Education.

“This is to inform the general public, particularly parents, guardians and heads of both public and private schools in the state that due to the planned nationwide protests, all schools are directed to proceed on the third term vacation From Wednesday 31st July, 2023.

“Parents and Guardians are advised to ensure the safety of their wards during the vacation,” the PSA reads in part. The decision comes after Governor Ademola Adeleke met with civil society organisations and student groups to discuss the potential impact of the protests.

While details of the meeting are still emerging, the government’s move to close schools indicates a heightened sense of caution.

Several groups have announced plans to begin anti-government demonstrations across the country dubbed ‘10 days of rage, #EndBadGovernance’, from August 1 to 10.