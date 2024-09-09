Osun State at 33: A journey from dream to reality

Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State

As Osun State marks its 33rd anniversary, the memories of its creation are still fresh in the minds of many, especially those who played pivotal roles in making it a reality. Oladosu Oladipo, national coordinator of the South West Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda Advocacy Group, is one such individual. Reflecting on the journey, Oladipo recalls the state’s creation on August 27, 1991, with deep nostalgia, describing it as a moment of triumph after decades of relentless struggle.

The beginnings: A dream takes shape

The history of Osun State’s creation dates back to 1948, when the late Ataoja of Osogbo, “Kabiyesi Alaiyeluwa Oba” Samuel Adenle, alongside other Osun elites, initiated the call for a separate Osun Division. The petition, which sought autonomy from the Ibadan Imperial rule under the Olubadan-in-Council, highlighted the need for self-governance in regions like Osogbo, Ogbomoso, Iwo, Ede, and others. “The draconian administration of the Ajele system over our traditional areas was unbearable,” Oladipo stated in an interview, emphasising the significance of the April 1, 1954, autonomy granted to these regions, with Osogbo as the headquarters.

The struggle intensifies

Despite the initial success, the quest for statehood continued. In the 1980s, the struggle gained momentum under the leadership of figures like Chief Kolawole Balogun and Oba William Ayeni, the Orangun of Ila. They formed the Council for the Creation of Osun State, merging efforts with earlier groups to push the agenda forward. The movement reached the National Assembly in 1980, where a request for the state’s creation was presented, backed by legislators from the Osun Division.

However, the military takeover in 1983 temporarily halted the process. It was not until the late 1980s, during General Ibrahim Babangida’s transition program, that the efforts resumed. Oladipo, who represented Ifelodun Local Government Area in the 1988-89 Constituent Assembly, played a crucial role in moving the motion for Osun State’s creation. “With the support of our traditional rulers and political leaders, we submitted the request to President Babangida in November 1988,” Oladipo said.

A dream realised

The final push came from an unexpected quarter. Adesun Ogundoyin, a close associate of General Babangida, leveraged his influence to expedite the process.

“We were instructed to rewrite the request, excluding political names and focusing on traditional rulers,” Oladipo explained.

The revised request, signed by prominent figures like the Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade Olubuse II, was handed over to Ogundoyin, who delivered it to Babangida.

On August 27, 1991, the long-awaited announcement was made. Osun State, with Osogbo as its capital, was among the nine new states created by the Babangida administration. The news was met with widespread jubilation. “Drums were rolled out, and our traditional rulers danced in celebration,” Oladipo said, highlighting the strategic importance of Osogbo as the state capital, given its central location.

Reflecting on the legacy

In the years that followed, Oladipo documented the history of Osun State’s creation in several publications, including The Way Osun State Should Go (2001) and The History of Osun State from Zero to Hero (2010). These works have become invaluable resources for researchers, students, and policymakers.

As Osun State celebrates its 33rd anniversary, Oladipo reflects on the significance of the occasion. “Being recognised as a founding father at Osun@33 is an honour,” he said.

However, he also expressed disappointment over past omissions in acknowledging key contributors to the state’s creation. “Many who were honoured had little or no connection to the struggle, while true contributors were overlooked,” he noted.

Similarly, Oladipo called for visionary leadership that prioritises education, infrastructure, and social welfare, drawing inspiration from the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s governance in the old Western Region.

“For Osun State to thrive, we need leaders with the right vision and commitment to effective governance,” he said.

As Osun State moves forward, the legacy of its creation continues to inspire its people, serving as a reminder of what can be achieved through perseverance and unity.