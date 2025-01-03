Osun police arrest couple as husband stabs bishop to death

The Osun State Police Command has apprehended a couple following allegations that the husband fatally stabbed a bishop in Osogbo.

Yemisi Opalola, the command’s spokesperson, disclosed the details of the tragic incident on Thursday. The victim, identified as Shina Olaribigbe, was the leader of Rapture Empowerment International, a church based in Osogbo.

According to reports, the couple had been experiencing marital conflicts, leading to their separation. Olaribigbe had reportedly made efforts to mediate and resolve the disagreements prior to their parting ways.

The suspect allegedly confronted and attacked the clergyman after finding him at his wife’s residence in the early hours of Thursday.

“We were informed that the pastor was at the woman’s house today (Thursday) when the husband arrived. We were also told that the husband stabbed the pastor,” Opalola stated.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the deceased was on the bed of the suspect’s wife when the incident occurred.

“The husband stabbed him several times, and he died. It is believed the husband acted on suspicion that the pastor was having an affair with his wife,” Opalola added.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, while the couple remains in custody.

