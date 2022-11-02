Osun PDP suspends political activities over Davido son’s death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osun State chapter on Tuesday suspended political activities for the week following the death of Ifeanyi, the son of David Adeleke popularly known as Davido.

Adekunle Akindele, the Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, in a condolence message to the Adeleke family, directed all party organs and committees to suspend all party’s activities in commiseration with the family.

Akindele described the incident as “a very sad occurrence.”

“We mourn the sorrowful exit of our son, Ifeanyi. We pray for the repose of his soul. It is a sad day but we remain steadfast in our faith in the Lord of the Universe.

“Our condolence goes to Davido, our youth ambassador. We commiserate with our father figure, Dr. Deji Adeleke and the entire Adeleke family. We pray the good Lord grant the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has sympathised with the ace singer, David Adedeji, also known as Davido, over the death of his son, Ifeanyi, saying that it is a loss no responsible person would ever wish for.

He also sympathised with Davido’s father, Dr. Deji Adeleke, over the death of his grandson, saying as a grandfather himself, he feels Dr. Adeleke’s pain.

A press statement issued by Ismail Omipidan, Governor’s chief press secretary, indicated that Governor Oyetola prayed to God to comfort him and the entire family at this trying time.

He said: “On behalf of myself and the people of Osun, I sympathise with Davido, over the death of his son, Ifeanyi. I know how painful it is to see a boy we all saw last week bubbling with life to now be referred to in the past. I pray God comfort you and Chioma. Rest assured, very soon, God will bless you both with another son who will live long to fulfill his dreams in life.

“I pray God give you both and your parents the fortitude to bear this painful loss,” Oyetola added.

Similarly, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo land, has commiserated with the Adeleke dynasty over the death of Ifeanyi.

The monarch in a statement signed by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday described the death of Davido’s son as a shock.

“The death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of David Adeleke was a shock. Losing a precious child comes with pain but one has to resign to God.

” I commiserate with Davido, Dr. Deji Adeleke, Osun State Governor elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke and the entire Adeleke dynasty of Ede, Osun State over the incidence. Taking heart in such a moment is one of the acts of Godliness.

“May God continue to guide and protect the family.”