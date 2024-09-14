Osun NSCDC arrests 24-yr old bricklayer for vandalizing Govt school

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one Akeem Sulaiman, a 24-year-old resident of No. 23 Aladorun Compound, Iwo, Osun State, for allegedly vandalized AUD secondary School, Iwo.

Michael Adaralewa, the State Commandant of the corps in a statement by the spokesperson of the command, ASC Kehinde Adeleke said the suspect was apprehended by NSCDC personnel in Iwo on Sunday, 7th September, 2024, around 11:15 am, while moving the stolen valuables to metal scrap buyers.

According to Adaralewa, the items recovered from the suspect include 13 pieces of new stainless washing hand basins, pumping machine monitoring box, communication cables, 3 stainless ta rays, and 4 hand shovels.

He said that discreet investigations revealed that the suspect, was a former labourer employed by the building contractor during the school’s construction and has been stealing from various buildings under construction for six years, selling the items to metal scrap buyers.

Adaralewa stated that Section 451 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 34, Law of Osun State, Nigeria, makes it an offence to wilfully and unlawfully destroy or damage property.

The Commandant said that the suspect would face the full wrath of the law, to serve as a deterrent to others who destroy government property.

He also cautioned metal scrap buyers in the state to desist from buying stolen items, warning that, those found culpable would be dealt with according to the law.