Osun moves against illegal miners

The Osun State government is set to wage war against illegal miners and others who refuse to adhere to regulations guiding mining processes in the state.

According to the state government, unhealthy mining activities have led to the contamination of the Osun River and currently threatening the state’s investments in the water sector.

Speaking on the development, Omolade Binuyo, chairman, Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO) in Osun State, bemoaned the flagrant abuse of the environment by the illegal miners.

Binuyo said that the committee was working to put a stop to the menace and would not relent in making Osun a designation for sustainable investment.

He said the government has constituted a committee of professionals who are working on how the polluted river would be cleansed.

“Similarly, the MIREMCO is working round the clock in monitoring and controlling the activities of the artisanal miners both substantive and mechanical artisanal.

“Governor Gboyega Oyetola is also making efforts with various stakeholders in order to conduct mining in an organised manner while the government is also encouraging the miners to conduct their mining in an environmentally-friendly manner,” he said.