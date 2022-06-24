Osun declares Friday work-free for PVC collection ahead guber poll

Osun State government has declared Friday, June 24, 2022 as work-free day to enable civil servants who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) do so ahead of the July 16 gubernatorial election in the state.

The government, in a statement signed by the secretary to the state government, (SSG), Wole Oyebamiji, harped on the importance of the PVC to the performance of their civic responsibility.

“The government of Osun State acknowledges the importance of workers in democratic process, and is aware that the only way workers can give life to their aspiration for a worker-friendly government is through their votes.

“The government does not want anyone to miss out on the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right, especially as it affects their overall wellbeing and the security of their future.

“Consequently, Friday, June 24, has been declared work-free day in all government offices across the state, to enable all public and civil servants pick up their PVC so they can perform their civic duty”, the government said in the statement.