Osun confirms two mpox cases, wants residents to remain calm

The Osun State Government has confirmed two cases of monkey pox (mpox) in Ilesa West Local Government Area of the State.

Confirming the cases, Jola Akintola, the Commissioner for Health, announced the pesence of monkey pox in the State during a meeting of the Monkey pox Emergency Operations Center (EOC) pillar held in Osogbo, the State Capital.

Akintola however eemphasized that Mpox is a preventable disease, assuring residents that the Government was actively managing the situation.

The Commissioner, who urged the residents not to panic, said, “We successfully managed COVID-19 and prevented a cholera outbreak.

“Now, with two confirmed M-pox cases, the EOC has been activated, and stakeholders will meet every Monday to strategize on preventing the spread of the virus. Our officers are fully prepared, and just as we prevented cholera, we will also prevent the spread of M-pox.”

Read also: Mpox vaccine now available in Nigeria – NAFDAC

Also speaking, Omolola Adeagbo, State Epidemiologist, provided a detailed report on Mpox, revealing that 47 suspected cases were recorded from EPI Week 1 to Week 34 across 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs). Out of these 47 samples sent for laboratory testing, two cases involving male patients aged 5 and 25 from Ilesa West were confirmed positive.

Adeagbo outlined the actions taken, including the deployment of Rapid Response Team (RRT) members to the field, advocacy and sensitization efforts in the Ogbon Alafia community and at the index cases residence as well as community active case search and retroactive health facility search.

The confirmed cases were linked to the State hospital in Ilesa West.

In their separate contributions, Ojediran Oluwatoyin, the State Coordinator for the World Health Organization (WHO) and Israel Solomon, State Coordinator for UNICEF, commended the State Government’s proactive steps.

They emphasized that while there was currently no vaccine for M-pox in the Country, the State should continue its sensitization efforts across all Local Governments and strengthen surveillance and Community engagement.