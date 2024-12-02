Osun begins payment of N75,000 wage as Ebonyi NLC declares strike

Osun State Government has announced that it will begin payment of the new minimum wage of ₦75,540.28 to its workers starting from December 1, 2024. Additionally, the state government approved an improved pension of ₦25,000 for pensioners across the State.

Kola Adewusi, the State Deputy governor, who stated this during the signing of new minimum wage agreement between the State Government and labour leaders, said one month arreas would also be paid to all public servants.

Adewusi urged all the public servants in the State, including Local Government employees, to reciprocate the kind gesture by working hard with renewed vigour and agility to improve on the current level of service delivery and revenue generation while maintaining a high level of commitment and dedication to duty.

Responding, Christopher Arapasopo, the State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Union (NLC), expressed his appreciation for the seamless and rancor-free approval process, saying the action of Governor Ademola Adeleke-led Government demonstrates their commitment to the welfare of workers.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ebonyi State, has announced a warning strike over the new minimum wage structure.

Egwu Oguguo, chairman of the Union in Ebonyi, made this known to journalists in Abakaliki on Sunday, noting that Governor Francis Nwifuru unilaterally pronounced a wage award of N75,000 to grade levels 1 and 2, a N40,000 across-board award for Grade levels 3-16, which, according to him, is averse to the traditional procedures of implementing minimum wage no matter the magnitude of the beautiful intent.

The Union argued that when a minimum wage is pronounced, it goes through the rigours process of consequential adjustments that will translate into an agreement which will be signed by both the Government and the organised labour, but in the case of Ebonyi, the pronouncement on the minimum wage by the governor was not a product of any collective bargaining as the organised labour was never part of any consultation that led to the pronouncement.

“On behalf of the entire State Council, we convey a notice of a one-week warning strike action by Nigeria Labour Congress in Ebonyi State beginning from 00:00 hours of 1st December 2024.

“This is in line with the directive of 8th November 2024 by our national body to all State Councils in States yet to comply with extant procedures based on collective bargaining and eventual

implementation of the New National Minimum Wage. This decision is a result of the following reasons:

“Recall that on the 2nd of October, 2024, through the Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, you inaugurated a Minimum Wage Implementation Committee. Just about when the Committee was fine-tuning its presentation; your Excellency unilaterally pronounced a wage award of N75,000 to grade levels 1 and 2 and N40,000 across-board award for Grade levels 3-16. This was done in a church service (Holy Mass in Government House Chapel) on the 27th of October 2024.

“This wage award which you christened “minimum wage” is averse to the traditional procedures of implementing minimum wage no matter the magnitude of the beautiful intent with which

you made the pronouncement. When a Minimum wage is pronounced, it goes through the rigours of consequential adjustments that will translate into an agreement signed by both the Government and the Organised Labour. The pronouncement made was not a product of any collective bargaining agreement as we were never part of any consultation that led to the said

pronouncement.

“To make matters worse for Ebonyi workers, the salary chart forced on workers and currently used did not undergo any consequential adjustment and has consistently malnourished the take-home pay of workers as it lacks minimal progression. This led to our dear state being mentioned as one of those that never implemented the N30,000 minimum wage of 2019.

“Your Excellency Sir, the Implementation Committee, which we are all part of, has arrived at an acceptable salary chart with consequential adjustment and substantial progression. Even the cost implication when compared with the award of October 2024 has been generated and discussed with you.

“Your Excellency, all efforts made by the Chairman of the Committee you set up to bring these facts to your notice have yielded no positive results. Even our candid, civil and appealing efforts have also yielded no results as you have vehemently ignored that kind inner drive of ours to better the lives of Ebonyi Workers.

“Our last interaction with you was on the 27th of November when we passionately appealed that you rescind your decision and take the path of goodwill to the people in line with your People’s

The Charter of Needs mantra appears to be an interaction that crushed the hearts of the workers most because you unequivocally said a capital “NO” to our friendly appeal.”

