Anambra refutes media reports on minimum wage, confirms payment

The payment of the N70,000 minimum wage to Anambra State workers has been confirmed. In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, he quoted Charles Soludo, governor of Anambra State, as saying that the state has started the payment of the new minimum wage of N70,000 to workers in line with the Federal Government directives and for improved standard of living.

This is against some media reports that have excluded the state from the list of few states already paying the new minimum wage. Governor Soludo’s administration is committed to the improved welfare of Anambra State workers, the statement added.

The press statement stated that the governor’s promise to pay the new minimum wage was made good since the month of October, when the payment was effected.

“Governor Soludo has always remained a labour-friendly governor as the workers in Anambra State have not only received the new minimum wage but also continue to receive salary alerts on or before the 25th of every month,” the statement further said.

He has also adjusted pensions upward to give pensioners in Anambra State higher take-home, the statement concluded.

