Osun bank manager arrested by police over N650m fraud

Adeniyi Talabi, a manager at First Bank PLC has been arrested by the Osun State Police commmand over alleged fraudulent act, defrauding bank and the people to the tune of over N650 million.

Yemisi Opalola, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in a statement issued on Tuesday, said Talabi (47), a serial fraudster, was arrested for engaging in “fraud, obtaining money under false pretence (OBT), conversion and stealing amounting to the sum of six hundred and fifty million, eight hundred and fifty thousand naira only (N650, 850,000)”.

The PPRO noted that the suspect racked the said amount from an illegal product called PROOF of FUNDS which involved a total number of 35 victims.

She said that the suspect, who resides at Army Barracks Area, Kelebe, Iragbiji road, Osogbo, had been suspended by the First Bank Nigeria PLC.

Opalola also noted that the Police had launched investigations into the case and assured that the suspect as well as his accomplices would be charged to Court upon completion of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Umar Abba, Commissioner of Police in the State, has re-assured the commitment of the Command to ridding the State of criminal elements, warning perpetrators of crimes that the State would not be a safe haven or a hibernating ground for them.