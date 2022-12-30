Osun Assembly threatens legal action against Ilesa water project contractors over $5m bribe

The Osun House of Assembly has threatened legal action over allegation of $5 million levelled against the House by Tawakalitu Williams, a Consultant handling Ilesa Water project, describing the allegation as falsehood.

Williams on Thursday accused the House of Assembly of demanding a sum of five million dollars from her on the project, saying Nasiru Olateju, the Chairman, House Committee on Water Resources, demanded the $5 million bribe on behalf of the House of Assembly when she and her team working on the site were invited.

Williams however denied using N75 million project vehicle, as claimed by the Governor Ademola Adeleke’s Administration, noting that the project vehicle, only cost N45 million and not N75 million as claimed by Osun State Government.

But, Timothy Owoeye, the Speaker of Osun House of Assembly in his reaction, noted that the allegation was aimed at tarnishing the image of the lawmakers and demanded retraction within 24 hours, otherwise the House of Assembly would take legal action on her.

Owoeye maintained that the House of Assembly would investigate the bribery allegations and come out with true findings.

He said, “No amount of blackmail can stop the House of Assembly investigation. Such allegation can disturb peace, harmony and development of the state. Within 24hours, if she did not retract the statement, she will be charge to Court.”

Owoeye noted that there is no way She can stop the House of Assembly from their oversight functions.

Nasir Babatunde Olateju, the Chairman of the House of Assembly Committee on Water Resources and Energy, denied the allegation of demanding money from the consultant, saying nobody requested for money from Williams, the contractor handling Ilesa water project.

In their various contributions, the lawmakers described the allegation as cheap misinformation.

The lawmakers while urging the public to dismiss the allegation, stated that her action is condemnable while legal action must be take on her.

They noted that such allegation aimed to tarnish the image of the State lawmakers which need to be check.

They also described the consultant as a woman of no substance in the state.