Osun 2022: INEC devolves distribution of PVCs to registration areas at ward levels

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has devolved the distribution of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to registration areas at political ward levels ahead of July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State.

The move, according to a statement signed and made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital Thursday by Seun Osimosun, the State INEC Public Relations Officer, stated that the devolution was to allow those that are yet to collect their PVCs have another opportunity to do so.

Read also: Osun guber poll: What will be different this time?

“The INEC wishes to inform the general public, most especially, all eligible Voters who are duly registered but yet to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), that they now have another opportunity to collect their PVCs at the Registration Areas (Wards) from Thursday 7th July to Thursday 14th July, 2022 between the hours of 9am to 3pm daily.

“Please note that this is the second time INEC is giving Voters in Osun State the opportunity to collect their PVCs at Registration Area/Ward for ease of collection and more importantly, to ensure that no eligible voter is disenfranchised.

“Every voter who wishes to collect PVC should come with the Registration Slip issued to him/her during the Registration Exercise in exchange for the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs). No collection by proxy, please,” the statement reads.