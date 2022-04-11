Osinbajo’s declaration splits ‘free readers’ at newsstands in Ojuelegba Lagos

Moments after the official declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to seek the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to run for the presidency in 2023, newsstands in Ojuelegba area of Lagos was this morning besieged by free readers offering all manner of analysis on the development.

While some hailed the development, others said the Vice President had no moral highground to seek election after a colossal failure of the current administration.

Those in favour of the VP said he should not be blamed for the non-performance of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, being only a “spare tyre.”

“It is true that Osinbajo is part of the current government, but he cannot be blamed for the sins of his principal. You will agree with me that on the few occasions he acted, he showed what he is capable of doing if he has the power fully given to him. I believe that he deserves the ticket of the APC,” a man in his early 60s said on condition of anonymity.

Some the free analysts also touched on the issue of morality, saying that the VP should not be bothered with such as there is no question of “morality in Nigeria’s politics.”

According to them, those saying that Osinbajo should have shown morals by respecting his political mentor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be aware that there is no “brother in the political jungle.”

Some others however, argued that Osinbajo should not detach himself from the rot in government in the last seven years.

A reader, who gave his name as Ohi, said: “Nigerians should be wary this time around on who they want as Buhari’s successor. VP Osinbajo cannot exonerate himself from the thorn this administration has been on the flesh of Nigerians. Anybody that has been part of this government should just pack and go. An Osinbajo is not going to do anything different. He is not better than Asiwaju or anybody else for that matter. Nigeria needs a break from these people.”.

They all agreed that this is a critical moment in Nigeria and that there is the need for Nigeria to get it right this time around.