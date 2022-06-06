Osinbajo’s convoy not involved in accident -Akande

Presidency has denied news making the rounds that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s covey was involved in an accident.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, (Office of the Vice President) , Laolu Akande, on his Twitter handle, denied the rumour, adding that there is no truth in the report.

He explained that the Vice President, had on “his way to the airport this morning, came across a road traffic accident, stopped to lend assistance and ensured victim was taken to the hospital with VP’s convoy ambulance.

He disclosed that the Vice President “then proceeded on his trip and is now in Ondo State heading to site of yesterday’s attack in Owo.

This position was also corroborated by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)

A statement by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Sector commander of the FRSC, Oga Ochi stated that the vice president on his way to the Airport, when he stopped to rescue an accident victim.

The FRSC denied that the cars in the convoy of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo were involved in a car accident.

He added that he took the victim to the hospital and paid for his bill.

” Neither the VP nor cars in his convoy were involved in an accident. What happened was that on his way to the Airport the VP saw a crash seen where a a victim was stuck , he came down to help. He even followed them to the hospital and paid the person’s bills.”