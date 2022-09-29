Osinbajo urges sustainability of Buhari’s MSME legacy

Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice President has said that the momentum built in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector by the Buhari administration in the last seven years must be maintained given its crucial position in the economy.

Osinbajo, stated this when he received members of the Made in Nigeria Project led by Adedeji Alebiosu, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The group, representing a coalition of MSMEs in Nigeria, were at the Presidential Villa to commend the Federal Government and appreciate the Vice President’s support for MSMEs in the country over the past 7 years.

According to Osinbajo “we must be as determined as possible going forward in maintaining the momentum built over the years in the MSME space.

“How we sustain the MSME Clinics, how it is institutionalized in a way that the incoming Vice Presidents or Presidents are obliged to pay close attention to whatever is happening in the sector, is very important.”

The Vice President then assured MSME stakeholders in the country that “we will make sure that we provide everything that is required to enable the incoming administration step into the positions that we have created in the MSME space. We are in a very good place.”

In his remarks, Alebiosu praised Osinbajo’s personal commitment and support to the growth of small businesses in the country. He acknowledged the contributions of the Vice President through key interventions supervised under his office, noting that they positively impacted small businesses in the space.

According to him, “initiatives supervised by your office such as the MSME Clinics, the Survival Fund, and the MSME Awards, among others, have positively impacted many small businesses over the years.”

He said “you have done so much in the MSME space in the country, we have never had it so good, that is why we are here today, to show gratitude for the support the Federal Government has given to MSMEs in Nigeria.”