Osinbajo leads FG’s team to launch energy transition plan in August

The Federal Government of Nigeria will on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, launch its Energy Transition Plan, tailored to guide the country towards the twin objectives of achieving universal access to energy by 2030 and a carbon-neutral energy system by 2060.

The energy transition plan, according to the government, will also map out strategies for Nigeria to provide enough energy to the power industry and other productive uses.

Sherry Kennedy, director of Communications, Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll), in a statement, said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would lead other stakeholders to launch the energy transition plan in Abuja.

The energy transition plan is supported by Sustainable Energy for All, The Rockefeller Foundation, and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.

The launch will also feature remarks from prominent officials from Nigeria, Rwanda, Egypt and Senegal as well as international community leaders from the United Nations, Sustainable Energy for All, The World Bank, African Development Bank, IRENA, The Rockefeller Foundation and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.

The statement recalled that at COP26 in Glasgow last year, President Muhammadu Buhari had announced Nigeria’s ambition to achieve net-zero by 2060.

It also stated that the launch of the plan showcases the country’s political leadership in the global energy sector, and especially on the African continent towards a just, equitable and inclusive energy transition.

The energy plan was developed through the Energy Transition Commission, the insights from which were reflected in President Buhari’s address at COP26 in Glasgow, where he stated that Nigeria was looking for partners in innovation and finance at scale to enable a ‘stable transition’ in energy markets and bottom-up transition pathways across energy markets, adaptation and resilience, nature-based solutions, clean cooking, gender, and green jobs.