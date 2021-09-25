Osinbajo lays foundation of luxury housing estate in Akwa Ibom

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has laid the foundation of a luxury housing estate in Uruan, Akwa Ibom State expected to have modern amenities including a back-up gas-powered electricity, broadband optic fibre for internet service as well as a water treatment plant that is certified by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Also known as Dakadda Luxury Estate, it is being provided with Fibre-To-The-Home facilities as part of the smart city project being championed by the MTN across the country in partnership with the state government to ensure increased bandwidth usage.

The Fibre-to-The-Home project according to experts is expected to promote high speed internet penetration and would likely create impact on residents of the estates, customers and the economy and society as well as an indication of its commitment to the country today and in the future, it was gathered.

Vice President Osinbajo described housing as a major job creator, adding that the Dakadda housing estate would be strategic for businessmen while its multiplier effect would be tremendous as there would be property transactions to create wealth.

He said the Federal Government is constructing 300,000 housing units across the country as part of efforts to provide affordable housing schemes to the people, adding that over N8.9 trillion has so far been spent by the Federal Government on infrastructure in the country.

The Vice President confirmed that the Federal Executive Council has approved a rail project from Lagos to Calabar that will pass through Uyo after it had approved the Full Business Case for the Ibom deep sea port.

According to him, the projects approved by the Federal Government were all aimed at “establishing Akwa Ibom state as a major industrial hub not only in the country but in the Gulf of Guinea.”

He commended the state governor, Udom Emmanuel for his vision, saying that previously he had visited the state to inaugurate a number of industrial projects including the syringe factory, flour mill, metering firm and a plywood factory and that it is always a delight to be in Akwa Ibom State.

Earlier, Governor Udom Eammanuel said the luxury housing estate was borne out of the need to provide low density housing units to the people with the shortage of housing in the state following the influx of people from other states.

According to him, “The state government had to create a new housing estate that will be friendly to all, adding that 13 percent of the houses in the estate have sold out.

“Everything that a luxury estate should have is here. The water scheme is certified by the World Health Organisation and the electricity we would have would be from two sources. We are bringing a turbine to generate 15MW of electricity and a central sewage system.’’

He said all the streets within the estate would be lined with food trees to give it a unique character, adding that the state government has outsourced the planting of food trees that will take effect as soon as the houses are completed.

The Vice President also inaugurated the 21-storey building in the business district of Uyo, the state capital.