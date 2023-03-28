Osinbajo launches Africa’s largest solar cell plant in Nasarawa

Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s vice president, performed the groundbreaking for the first solar cell production factory in West Africa on March 24, situated in Gora, Nasarawa State, being built by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

According to the tweet by Tolu Ogunlesi, NASENI solar energy also has a 10-year-old solar panel production plant that’s grown its installed capacity from 7.5 megawatts (MW) to 21 MW.

The plant will be instrumental in the local production of solar panels, providing an alternative source of power generation to ease the burden on the national grid.

According to Mahmud Jaffar, managing director of NASENI Solar Energy Ltd., when the plant is fully operational, it is expected to drive down the price of solar panels in Nigeria.

“This will help the country realize the Federal Government’s industrial revolution and economic diversification agenda while also creating job opportunities for the youth,” he said.

NASENI is already collaborating with China Great Wall Industries Corporation (CGWIC) on three power-related projects: electric power transformer manufacturing, solar cell manufacturing, and high voltage testing facilities.

According to NASENI, Nigeria will generate 100 percent domestically made solar panels and other electronic components with the new factory, which will help cover gaps in the country’s electrical supply.