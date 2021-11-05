Osinbajo dismisses link with collapsed Lagos building, says saddened by tragedy

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says he is saddened by the events that occurred in Lagos on Monday where a high-rise building under construction collapsed on Gerrard Road and has reiterated that he has never had anything to do with the said property.

Osinbajo condoled with the families and relatives of all those who have died, were injured or affected in the collapse and noted the painful loss of lives which he called a horrible tragedy.

A statement from his office said the attention of the Vice President has also been drawn to an “obviously sponsored falsehood” regarding the recently collapsed building to the effect that the VP owns the land upon which the collapsed building in Ikoyi stood.

According to the statement, “let it be made absolutely clear that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo does not own and has never owned the said land.

Lagos building collapse

“He has also never been involved, in any shape or form, in the development of this or any other land since he became Vice President.

“At no time whatsoever did Prof. Yemi Osinbajo buy this or any other piece of land from Chief Michael Ade. Ojo, or entered into any transaction for the sale of that land or any other piece of land from Chief Ade. Ojo or anyone for that matter.

“All property and assets owned by Prof. Yemi Osinbajo have been publicly declared.

“Also, the Vice President has never spoken to the Governor of Lagos State or any other official of the State Government regarding the unsealing of the said building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, which subsequently collapsed. Osinbajo has, indeed, never acted to influence any other regulatory action on the collapsed building, or any other building for that matter, in Lagos State.

“The Vice President restates categorically that he has no interest whatsoever, and has never had any interest, either legally or beneficially, in the land, the building or development.

“The wickedness and viciousness of a lie that seeks to utilise a tragedy where so many people have lost their lives, even as rescue efforts are ongoing, and in wanton disregard to the feelings and untold grief of their loved ones for political gain, reveals a dangerous desperation, as well as the heartlessness of the perpetrators of such despicable lies.

“The Vice President has referred this disgraceful publication to his lawyers for prompt legal action. “