Osinbajo discharged from hospital

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, announced that he has been discharged from the hospital following a successful surgical operation and rehabilitation.

A statement by Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, office of the vice president, revealed that Osinbajo spent a total of seven days.

“Osinbajo was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, on Saturday, July 16, 2022, on account of a right femur fracture. He had corrective surgery without any complications,” Akande wrote.

“He was admitted for a total of 7 days during which he had physiotherapy and a smooth rehabilitation following the surgical operation. He has been discharged and is now recuperating.”

Osinbajo expressed his gratitude to all the clinical and ancillary staff of the Hospital led by its Chief Executive Officer, Tokunbo Shitta-Bey and the Medical Director, Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi for their professionalism and quality of care.

The Vice President also acknowledged the good wishes of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians from all walks of life and everyone at home and abroad for the goodwill.

“The VP will continue recuperating in the next few days,” wrote Akande.