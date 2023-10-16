Osimhen ruled out of next three matches at Napoli

Serie A champions Napoli have confirmed that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has suffered an injury to his thigh while on international duty with the Super Eagles and he will likely be ruled out of three matches.

Osimhen, 24 years old, limped off during Nigeria’s 2-2 draw against Roberto Mancini’s Saudi Arabia on Friday and has since left the camp to return to Naples for medical examinations.

A statement posted on Napoli’s official club website confirmed that the 2022/23 Serie A Capocannoniere has suffered a medium-grade lesion of the biceps femoris in his right thigh.

Read also Osimhen returns to Italy, doubtful for Napoli’s UCL clash with Union Berlin

“After the injury suffered in the national team, Victor Osimhen was examined today and underwent further tests which highlighted a medium-grade lesion of the biceps femoris of the right thigh. The Nigerian striker has started treatment at the SSCN Konami Training Center,” a statement from Napoli website reads.

The Serie A top goal scorer for last season will not be available for Napoli in their three upcoming matches against Hellas Verona in Serie A, the Champions League trip to Union Berlin, and the visit from Milan the following weekend.