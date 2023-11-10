Osimhen back in Italy, resumes Napoli training

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen is back in Italy and has resumed light training with Napoli as the striker continues his recovery.

Osimhen has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury on international duty in October.

The Super Eagles striker returned to Naples on Wednesday after he was granted one week leave to sort out family issues in Nigeria.

The 24-year-old striker has missed the Partenopei’s last five consecutive matches after suffering a hamstring muscle injury in Nigeria’s friendly with Saudi Arabia on October 13.

Osimhen was among the spectators who watched Napoli’s UEFA Champions League clash against Bundesliga side Union Berlin at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday night.

Read also Osimhen out as Peseiro names squad for Lesotho, Zimbabwe crackers

According to AreaNapoli, the Nigerian striker will continue his recovery with Napoli, and the club hopes to have him back after the November international break.

“Victor Osimhen carried out therapies and personalized work in the field,” as quoted by AreaNapoli.

“At the moment, there are no further updates on his condition, we will have to wait to find out more about the real recovery times of the Nigerian striker, who returned to Italy to watch yesterday’s Napoli-Union Champions League match from the stand.”

The Serie A champions will entertain Atalanta on Sunday, November 25 and Napoli coach Rudi Garcia expects Osimhen to be available for the game.

“We are working to have Victor ready for the game against Atalanta,” Garcia was quoted by Football Italia.