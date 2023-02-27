Oshiomhole wins senatorial seat

Adams Oshiomhole, former Edo State governor and erstwhile national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has emerged winner of Edo-North senatorial district national assembly election conducted last Saturday.

Buniyamin Ayinde, who declared the senatorial result, said Oshiomhole garnered 107,110 votes to defeat his challenger, Francis Alimikhena, the incumbent senator of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 55,354 votes.

Read also: How INEC failed Nigerians, according to EU mission

Alimikhena was first elected in 2015 to represent Edo-North in the Senate and re-elected in 2019 on the platform of APC. After he supposedly lost the primary election for his third term, Alimikhena defected to the PDP where he secured the party’s ticket.

BusinessDay reports that the Edo-North senatorial district comprises six local governments namely, Akoko-Edo, Etsako Central, Etsako East, Etsako West, Owan East and Owan West.