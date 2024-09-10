Oshiomhole lauds Tinubu, FG on 50% increase in prisoners’ feeding

Adams Oshiomhole, ex-governor of Edo State has commended President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government for increasing prisoners’ feeding by 50%.

Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North in the Senate, said the increase in the feeding allowance of prisoners would significantly impact the lives of inmates, enabling them to maintain good health and focus on their correctional programmes.

In a press statement issued by Oshiomhole, Chairman of Nigeria Senate Committee on Interior, described it as a laudable initiative in addressing one of the major concerns of the Committee, which is the welfare and rehabilitation of inmates in correctional facilities nationwide.

The senator, while emphasizing the importance of keeping prisoners alive and catering to their correctional activities, said “a well-fed inmate is more receptive to rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

“With proper feeding and care, inmates will be more likely to participate in vocational training, counseling, and other rehabilitation programs, ultimately becoming better humans and reducing recidivism rates.

“This increase in inmate feeding is a significant step towards improving the conditions in correctional facilities and supporting the rehabilitation of inmates”.