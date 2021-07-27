Osakwe Fene bags honorary doctorate award

Fene Osakwe, director, Group IT-GRC & Strategy at IHS Towers, has been awarded a doctorate degree from the Swiss School of Business and Management to celebrate his impact in Africa.

The award of an honorary doctor of Business Administration is in recognition of his impact and leadership in Cyber Security across Africa and being an inspiration to several young professionals across the continent.

Honorary degrees are academic awards given by universities to individuals to recognise their exceptional contribution to society or lifetime achievement in their field.

Osakwe has a wealth of experience, spanning over a decade, in the field of Information Technology. With specialisation in Cybersecurity, IT Governance, Strategy, Digital Forensics, IT Risk Management, and Sarbanes–Oxley implementations.

He holds over 10 professional certifications, and has been one of the leaders across Africa in IT Risk and Cyber Security, and has conducted security reviews for the major enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications (SAP, Oracle Financials, Temenos T24, Flexcube, Finacle et cetera), Operating systems (Windows, Linux, and UNIX), Databases (Oracle, Sybase, and Ms. SQL) and a variety of network devices.

His credentials show he is proficient in the use of data analysis tools such as SQL and ACL. He is skilled in analysing financial and behavioural information and able to use the findings from these analyses to make informed decisions.

He has also facilitated training on data analysis and has worked with over 60 percent of the telecommunications companies and financial institutions in West Africa.

His profile indicates that he has also evaluated controls for business processes, penetration testing, and technology infrastructures reviews for multinationals in the financial, manufacturing, energy, and telecommunications sectors—even Deloitte, MTN have benefited from his wealth of experience.

Again, a look into his LinkedIn bio, says he was part of the team that represented Africa at the annual Cyberlympics in Washington DC in 2015 and was the first leader of ISACA Lagos Young Professionals, the first in Africa.

He is also an eloquent speaker and writer and has been invited to speak/moderate several events some of which include, Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Chief Information’s Security Officers Round Table, Information Systems Audit and Control Association Conferences.