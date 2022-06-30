Ortom indicts FG over insecurity in Nigeria

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was complicit in the security challenges in the state and across the country.

Ortom disclosed this during an interview with Arise TV Morning Show on Wednesday.

He said the Federal Government was not doing enough to check marauding Fulani herdsmen killing indigenous Nigerians.

Ortom stressed that the recent attacks in his state by militia Fulani herdsmen have to do with their agenda to take over the entire country.

Ortom said: “It is not just about a certain local government area, It is about the entire state, it is about the entire country, Nigeria.

“Tell me where else, is it in Zamfara, where the Hausa people live and the Fulanis have decided to take over the land.

“Is it in Kaduna, where the indigenous people were either traditionalists or Christians now they have been taken over.

Read also: Insecurity driving Nigeria’s inflation, than by Ukrainian crisis

“Is it in the South East or in the Middle BeIt where the Fulanis have decided that they are going to take over this country and actively they have been supported by the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The Governor further said that the PDP has treated Rivers State Governor and former Presidential aspirant of the party, Nyesom Wike, badly.

He urged the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to go to Wike, and appeal to him.

“Why do you send calls to Wike, you should have to go to him.

“When people left the party, Wike was on ground. It was Wike that brought me back to PDP when I was treated unjustly.

“He brought me back to PDP in 2015. You have treated Wike badly. The party at the national level should go to him and appeal to him. He came second to Atiku,” he said.

The Governor also disclosed that suspected armed herdsmen who plotted to assassinate him in his farm at Tyo-Mu community, near Makurdi, the state capital on 21st March, 2021 have been freed by security agents who arrested them.

Ortom added, “The Federal Government is complicit in insecurity going on in my state. The day that the federal government wants the insecurity to stop, they will call security summit where I will present facts about what is going on.

“Even as I speak to you, the people that attacked me after a year ago, who are Fulani militia have been freed. No culprit has been brought to book.”