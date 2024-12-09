Orange Corners empowers 220 Nigerian startups

Orange Corners Nigeria, an initiative of the Kingdom of The Netherlands, implemented by the FATE Foundation, has boosted Nigeria’s entrepreneurial ecosystem with 220 startup businesses in four years.

The programme, which is now set to graduate the 11th cohort, has between 2019 and 2024, empowered ambitious and innovative young entrepreneurs, turning their visions into thriving businesses.

Sonia Odije-Fajusigbe, economic policy advisor (entrepreneurship, youth employment & health) at The Netherlands Consulate General, Lagos, shared her excitement about the impact of the programme.

The transformation within Nigeria’s dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem has been a testament to the impact the Orange Corners creates, not just on individuals but how their contributions are impacting the larger society.

In terms of funding, Orange Corners Nigeria has committed technical support and innovation funding to the tune of 1.6 million euros and 4.6 million euros respectively.

Odije-Fajusigbe said that in 2019, the Dutch government launched an ambitious initiative called the Orange Corners, designed to nurture the growth of start-ups across Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, with Nigeria being one of the flagship locations. Today, that initiative spans 20 countries, offering a vital ecosystem to foster innovation and empower young entrepreneurs.

“At the core of the Orange Corners initiative is the belief that start-ups are the lifeblood of innovation. These young, dynamic businesses are more than just companies; they are solutions to local and global problems, building innovation that can transform communities.

She said the goal was to offer these start-ups more than just advice. Through a six-month in-person incubation, they receive the hands-on support they need to succeed including guidance, funding, mentorship, and access to resources.

According to her, the programme specifically targets young people ages 18 to 35 years, a group crucial to Nigeria’s future, as the country’s median age falls within this demographic.

“This focus aligns with both the Dutch government’s Youth at Heart Policy and the rapidly growing entrepreneurial spirit among Nigeria’s youth. By supporting this age group, the initiative not only helps address the country’s youth unemployment but also boosts the national economy by creating new businesses and industries.”

Odije-Fajusigbe said each year, the Orange Corners programme accepts just 20 start-ups per cohort, with each batch going through rigorous selection.

Despite receiving over 1,000 applications, only the most promising start-ups make it to the boot camp stage, where they are refined into viable business models. For six months, these start-ups undergo a demanding curriculum, which includes masterclasses, financial training, business development, intellectual property protection, and necessary certifications such as NAFDAC for the healthcare sector, SON etc.

“After the incubation period, the top five start-ups enter the Orange Corners Innovation Fund (OCIF), where they compete for a total grant of €120,000, distributed among the winners. The grant is not just free money; it is a mixture of 75 percent grant and 25 percent low-interest loan, at less than 5 percent.

It is designed to ensure that recipients have “skin in the game” and are incentivized to be responsible with the funds. This system helps prevent the misuse of funds, ensuring that the grants are used to grow the businesses, not fund personal luxuries.

To ensure that the program remains viable, the Dutch government’s funding share has gradually been reduced, and the initiative has sought private partnerships to fill the gap.

According to her, corporate giants like, Heineken, Coca-Cola and Sterling Bank have supported the initiative financially, while other partners include Friesland Campina, Verod Capital,and discussions are ongoing to bring in more players in the private sector to ensure the program’s sustainability and future.

This strategy also enables the programme to expand, reaching more states and providing even more opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

The Orange Corners programme has not only helped these businesses grow but also fostered a spirit of innovation making waves across Nigeria and beyond. Start-ups that began as small ideas are now changing the way people live, work, and interact with the world.

Share