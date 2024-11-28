Optiva, MBR, BI-Courtney to host Christmas Festival at MMA Terminal 2

Jane Kimemia, CEO, Optiva Capital Partners, (2nd Left) flanked by Stanley Ezeani, MD, MBR Signature, (Left); Kola Bamigboye, acting COO, BI-Courtney Aviation Services, and Remi Jibodu, acting COO, Aeronautics and Cargo Services, BI-Courtney Aviation Services, at the official announcement of the 20-day Christmas Festival scheduled to hold at Murtala Mohammed Airport Terminal 2, Lagos recently

Optiva Capital Partners, Africa’s premier wealth management and retention firm, in partnership with MBR Signature and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services, will host a 20-day Christmas Festival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport 2. This unique initiative is designed to bring the joy and magic of Christmas to travelers and visitors, creating a festive atmosphere that celebrates the season and engages the wider community.

The festival, a first-of-its-kind in Nigeria and which would commence from December 1, was officially announced by the three collaborating companies to members of the media.

The collaboration demonstrates the power of partnership, one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 17). It also underscores Optiva Capital Partners’ ongoing commitment to giving back to society through initiatives that unite communities, foster economic growth, and enhance the travel experience.

Speaking at the event, Jane Kimemia, chief executive officer, Optiva Capital Partners, said: “This festival embodies everything we stand for at Optiva Capital Partners—connection, joy, and enriching lives,”. “As a business rooted in Africa with a global outlook, this initiative reflects our belief in the remarkable ability of Nigerians and Africans to excel on the global stage. Through this festival, we aim to celebrate Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and showcase its endless possibilities to the world.”

The festival promises a vibrant array of activities, including enchanting Christmas carols, captivating live music and comedy performances, and a magical Santa Claus Grotto where children and families can enjoy festive treats. These thoughtfully curated experiences aim to bring people together, spreading joy and creating memorable moments throughout the holiday season.

Kimemia highlighted the festival’s alignment with Optiva Capital’s values of global access and wealth creation, adding, “For families who often travel abroad to experience the wonder of Christmas, this event brings that magic home, right here in Nigeria. We want this airport to be more than a transit hub—it’s a place of celebration, reflection, and connection.”

Also speaking at the event, Stanley Ezeani, managing director, MBR Signature, the initiator of the Christmas Festival, said: “Through the Christmas Festival, we aim to revive the magic and wonder that once defined the holiday season. Over time, the charm and fantasies of Christmas have reduced due to various modern challenges. However, this festival seeks to rekindle the spirit, bring back the joy, uniqueness, and enchantment that make Christmas truly special. By recreating cherished traditions and fostering new memories, we hope to inspire a renewed appreciation for the beauty of the season.”

In his own words, Kola Bamigboye, acting chief operating officer, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services, said “We are delighted to partner with Optiva Capital Partners and MBR Signature for this year’s Christmas Festival. This collaboration is a testament to how three distinct brands—MBR, BI-Courtney, and Optiva Capital Partners—can unite with a shared purpose: to spread joy and rekindle the festive spirit during the holiday season. Together, we aim to create a memorable celebration that captures the true essence of Christmas, bringing happiness to our community.”

Optiva Capital Partners is a premier wealth management and retention firm offering bespoke solutions in four areas of specialization – investment immigration, investment advisory, insurance, and international real estate.

