Open grazing ban: Delta working towards Sept.1 deadline – Okowa’s aide

The Delta State government says it is working to meet the September 1, 2021 deadline for the enactment of an anti-open grazing law agreed to by the governors of the 17 states in Southern Nigeria.

The chief press secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Olisa Ifeajika, who confirmed this on Tuesday, said the state government is already working on the bill.

According to Ifeajika, who was on a Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) live television programme monitored in Asaba, Delta State Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Bill, 2021 is already before the House of Assembly.

He said the bill had scaled first reading at the parliament, and expressed optimism that the bill would be passed and made ready for the governor’s assent before the September 1, deadline set by the Southern Governors’ Forum in their recent meeting in Lagos.

He commended the speaker and members of the Assembly for their commitment towards ensuring that the bill was passed on time.

“It is true that the Southern Governors’ Forum had set September deadline for states to pass their anti-open grazing laws.

“For us in Delta, we would have had ours passed and ready long ago if not for the strike embarked upon by the parliamentary workers.

“However, the bill is already before the House and it has passed through the first reading while the second reading has been slated for Wednesday.

“I am very optimistic that the law will be ready in Delta before the September deadline set by the Southern Governors’ Forum.

“I must commend the speaker and members of the House for their commitment in ensuring that the bill gets the urgent attention it deserves,” Ifeajika stated.