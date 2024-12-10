OPEC appoints Nigeria’s Adeyemi-Bero as Chairman, Board of Governors

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has appointed Nigeria’s Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, Chairman of the its Board of Governors for 2025. This is a significant development for Nigeria’s role in the global energy sector.

A statement published on OPEC’s website stated that his appointment was confirmed at the 189th meeting of the OPEC Conference on Tuesday.

“The conference appointed Mr Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, Governor of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for OPEC, as Chairman of the Board of Governors for the year 2025, and Eng. Adeeb Al-Aama, Governor of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for OPEC, as Alternate Chairman for the same period,” the statement partly read.

Before he was appointed the Chairman of the OPEC Board of Governors, Adeyemi-Bero was confirmed as Nigeria’s OPEC Governor for the year 2025.

Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil), in his statement, said the appointment has reaffirmed Nigeria’s leadership in the global energy sector.

Lokpobiri hailed Adeyemi-Bero’s elevation as a testament to the country’s active contributions to the global oil industry.

He said that this appointment provides Nigeria with a vital platform to advocate for balanced energy policies that benefit oil producers, consumers, and the global economy.

The Minister also expressed profound gratitude to Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, the outgoing Nigerian OPEC Governor, for his exemplary service.

He acknowledged Ambassador Aduda’s instrumental role in advancing Nigeria’s interests within OPEC and ensuring the country’s influential presence in global energy discussions.

In addition, OPEC appointed Adeeb Al-Aama, Governor of Saudi Arabia for OPEC, is the Alternate Chairman of the Board of Governors for 2025.

The Conference also extended the tenure of Haitham Al Ghais as OPEC Secretary General for another three years, effective August 1, 2025. Member nations commended his exceptional leadership and the Secretariat’s unwavering commitment to the organization’s objectives.

