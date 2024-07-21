Opadokun partners firm to tackle power crisis among artisans, SMEs, others

…Canvases renewable energy option

Ayo Opadokun, a chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), has lamented the epileptic power supply in the country, saying that the situation was becoming unbearable for businesses, especially those in the informal sector.

Opadokun said the current administration’s quest to seek foreign investment would be a mirage if the power crisis is not tackled urgently.

He stated this at the unveiling of Beamlight solar power generator in Lagos, stating that renewable energy, particularly solar, could be the answer to the country’s energy crisis.

Opadokun, who is the patron of Association of Lagos State Artisans and Technicians, said that many artisans, traders and businesses were folding up in recent years and artisans were increasingly become less-productive, their machines, tools redundant because of the power crisis.

Read also: Electricity, petrol crises leave Nigerians gasping for breath

He noted that the power crisis necessitated his partnership with Chinese Solar manufacturer to bring help to businesses, artisans and traders.

Speaking further, he said many artisans and traders in Lagos State were finding it difficult to cope and survive with the power crisis in the country, noting that many had to put in more than the ordinary to be able to power their tools.

According to him, “Today, because of the negative impact of fossil fuel on the ozone layer, the global community is already doing a lot to see how they can provide alternative energy. Today, China contributes over 65 percent of the total alternative energy in the world. Every other country is behind China.”

On the partnership with Chinese Solar manufacturer to change the situation, Opadokun said: “In furtherance of my human rights defense, I got connected with a great manufacturing company of solar energy power in China, and they have proposed to me what they could do.

“In fact, they are capable of providing alternative solar electricity to cover homes, schools, hospitals, and industries of various dimensions. What we are about to do today is unveil the samples we have brought.

“This is why the people who are my people, technicians, tailors, barbers, photographers, caterers, and so many others are really important. Fuel price is on the high side, diesel is even higher, and they have to buy generators. Sometimes, the maintenance of those generators is huge, so many times they cannot work.

“You give a job to tailors, and you get angry that they cannot deliver because they have no power. So, that is the essence of it, to solve those problems. That’s why we are unveiling Beamlight Solar Power generator today for what we call the informal sector to avail the opportunities of making a choice.

“We have many different capacities. Two different capacities have been brought today: 5,000KVA and 2,000KVA. They can power many things.

“Now, we have even come so that people can pay some money depending on the capacity of the solar power electricity generator that they want. They pay a certain amount, and then they can pay the balance over time. Within nine months, they can complete the payment.”

Also speaking, at the event, Adegboye Temitayo, Senior Technical Officer, of Beamlight Limited, said the renewal energy was suitable for use at home, schools and for business purposes, noting that it does not consume much energy and could be use alongside with prepaid meter.

He said the firm was partnering Wema Bank to aid the artisans in the payment package and for the provision of soft loan to aid the purchase of the solar power equipment.

Lawrence Ajayi, head of Artisans in Lagos State, urged members to key into the solar power equipment because it would save them money, energy and aid their business growth.

“With the power crisis, a lot of us spend much of our money and profits to buy fuel, but this would save you money and energy buy it for use in your businesses,” he said.

Many of the artisans and traders said epileptic power supply in the country was the biggest challenge facing their businesses, while appreciating the company for making the solar power available in Lagos.