OOTC holds dialogue on local government administration today

The Office of the Citizen, a key component of the #FixPolitics Initiative’s Pillar One, will host its inaugural virtual dialogue focusing on democracy within local government spheres today, June 12, 2024.

This announcement came from a statement by Anthony Ubani, the executive director of #FixPolitics, on Monday.

The dialogue, titled ‘Promoting Sustainable Development Models for Effective Local Governance,’ aims to gather Nigerian citizens and governance experts to address the challenges and inefficiencies in local politics and governance.

The goal is to brainstorm and propose solutions that would reinforce local government administration, enhance good governance, and foster a more robust and accountable democratic system.

Prominent figures from various sectors such as governance, social activism, law, public service, civil society, and media are expected to attend.

Discussions will revolve around the ongoing legal dispute over local government control, the current state of governance at this level, and strategies to reinstate democratic principles, governance quality, and development in local administrations.

The panels will also delve into the responsibilities of local governments, consider shifting election supervision to the Independent National Electoral Commission, and advocate for an electoral body that genuinely reflects the populace’s desires.

The dialogue is scheduled to start at 12:00 WAT (7:00 am EST) and requires attendees to register in advance at the event’s website, http://ootcnigeria.org/dd.

Distinguished speakers confirmed for the event include #FixPolitics founder, Obiageli Ezekwesili, Frank Nweke II, Chess In Slums Africa’s Tunde Onakoya, BudgiT’s Seun Onigbinde, Community Life Project’s Ngozi Iwere, poet and author Dike Chukwumerije, Sam Amadi from the Centre for Public Policy and Research, and Sesugh Akume from Advocate for Good Governance.

The event will feature two main panels: the first on education and awareness, and the second on accountability.