Onyejeocha urges women to participate actively in politics to make difference

Nkeiru Onyejeocha, member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi/Federal Constituency, has pointed out that female politicians are not harlots as being misconstrued in certain quarters by members of the public.

She noted that in their effort to take up leadership positions, most qualified Nigerian women are confronted with gender-based attacks, including being labeled as “prostitutes or concubines.”

Onyejeocha said this during the 2021 Annual Regional Convention of Women Foundation, Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries, South-East Regional Headquarters, Amuzukwu, Umuahia with the theme ‘The Flourishing Woman.’

While delivering a paper on the topic ‘Why Should Christian Women Involve Themselves in Politics?’ she made a strong case for Christian women to join politics to make a difference in the political leadership of Nigeria.

She pointed out that if the biblical Esther did not make a move, she wouldn’t have saved her people, hence the need for women to make themselves available so as to affect lives positively.

The Abia-born Federal lawmaker enjoined them to get registered in political parties of their choice, and pick their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) as it is the PVC that determines who would govern them.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu, Aisha Buhari urge involvement of women in politics

She equally enjoined men to support their wives to embrace active politics, revealing that some women were not in politics today because people regard them as harlots which in reality is not so.

Onyejeocha further encouraged Christian women to involve themselves in politics because God Himself ordained that a woman would be a helper to the man as the man and members of the society need help.

“God is looking for you to deliver our land. Remember you are a care giver. God is calling you today as a Christian woman, come and make a difference. God requires that you do your work and be the helper you are.

“You can be in politics and be Mary, you can be in politics and be Esther, you can be in politics and be Deborah. If Christian women shy away from politics what you get is corruption, underdevelopment, unemployment, killings among other vices,” she emphasised.

According to her, “if Christian women are in politics they would stand in the gap for the people and ensure that salaries were paid and developmental projects carried out for the people.”

She highlighted other benefits of a Christian woman in politics to include, making laws that are Christian-friendly and positively affecting the lives of the indigent and people of the state, among others.

Onyejeocha, who listed seven qualities every Christian woman must possess in order to succeed in politics to include determination, humility, hardworking, loyalty, kindness, courage and faith-filled, charged Christian women not to neglect the altar of God in their houses.

The three-day event featured lectures on Stress Management, Women’s Rights, skills acquisition and entrepreneurship, prayers, praise and worship, among others and attracted many dignitaries.