Onyeama, Chime, Nnamani, others shun Tinubu presidential rally in Enugu

Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State on Wednesday boycotted the presidential campaign rally held in the state capital.

The stakeholders were at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu to welcome the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu and disappeared from there.

The stakeholders were the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; former Senate president, Ken Nnamani; former governor of the state, Sullivan Chime, and former speaker of the State House of Assembly, Eugene Odo, among others.

Briefing journalists, Chime said that the stakeholders were at the airport to receive the presidential candidate but because of the internal issue they had with the state chairman, Ugochukwu Agballah, they would not appear at the rally.

He recalled that the stakeholders had staged a peaceful protest to its national secretariat in Abuja over the chairman’s attitude and regretted that nothing was done about it.

The former governor said someone not known by the party emerged as the chairman and since then, the party had been in disarray.

He also complained that the governorship candidate of the party and the deputy were from the same senatorial zone noting that it had never happened since the history of democracy.

The former governor said they would all work hard to ensure APC’s victory during the general election but they were left with no option than to distance themselves from such illegal acts.

Subsequently, the former Senate president, Nnamani while pointing out his anger, said the party had external interference.

He said the party chairman in the state and the governorship candidate were running the party like a sole administrator.

Nnamani said that they neglected their leaders in all the party’s activities, pointing out that the calibre of people they had in APC were people that could take the party to a greater height.

He, however, said that if the mess did not stop, there would be no peace in the state.

Also contributing, the former speaker of the State House of Assembly, Odo, said the rally was not witnessed by the party leaders in the state due to the chairman’s attitude towards the stakeholders.

Odo explained that Governor Hope Uzodinma as the leader of the party in the southeast should ensure the unity of the party instead of using mediocre to run the party.

He, therefore, said that the stakeholders in the state had decided to distance themselves from such childish act.