Only God gives power, Okowa tells leaders

Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State governor, has urged those in leadership positions to always acknowledge God in any position they occupy.

Okowa gave the charge on Sunday during a thanksgiving service in honour of Christian Eteire, chairman of Isoko North local government council in the state, held at the Eagles Assembly, Asaba, the state capital.

Represented by Kingsley Otuaro, his deputy, the governor said it was good for leaders in positions of authority to always return all the glory to God as their source because only God could give true power to men.

He said a man wouldn’t achieve anything unless God approves of it. He commended the Isoko North boss for recognising what God had done for him and his family, adding that God would continue to uplift him.

The governor lauded the Isoko political class for coming to celebrate with the chairman and charged them to remain united for the overall good of the people.

“I extend my congratulations to Christian Iteire and his family and the good people of Isoko North local government area. Iteire is an integral part of us in the Delta Political family, so his celebration today is a celebration for all of us.

“I thank all of you for coming to join him in this thanksgiving,” the governor said.

In a sermon titled “encountering the never-give-up grace” Uwem Offiong, the officiating pastor, said with God the later end is always greater than the beginning.

He described the council chairman as a committed member of the church, adding that he was always punctual and dedicated to the work of God.

The cleric said God alone deserves all the glory for making Iteire the council chairman and prayed for a successful tenure and greater blessings ahead of him.

The celebrant in his remarks said he was grateful to God for remembering him after many years in politics.

“We have every good reason to thank God because I have been in politics for a long time and it has not been an easy adventure until recently. I have had some appointments in the past but God made me council chairman when I was busy lobbying to be something else,” he said.