Online portal promoting Atiku’s empowerment scheme is a scam – Ibe

Atiku Media Office has alerted the general public to a fake online portal, the Atiku Foundation Youth Empowerment Fund.

A statement signed by Paul Ibe in Yola, Adamawa State, a copy of which was made available to BusinessDay, said the fake portal has been set up by some unscrupulous element with identity forgery of Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria and chieftain of the PDP. (See link https://bit.ly/ATIKU-YOUTH-EMPOWERMENT)

“The objective of the criminals behind this scam is to defraud unsuspecting members of the public by advertising the identity of Atiku Abubakar as being associated with the fraud,” Ibe said.

Warning supporters of Atiku Abubakar and the general public not to patronise any portal called Atiku Foundation for Youth Empowerment, the statement said: “The portal is fake and certainly does not enjoy the authorisation of Atiku. Indeed this scam was first introduced in 2019 by criminal elements.”

It further warned the general public and supporters of the Waziri of Adamawa not to patronise any scheme in his name, which is not expressly advertised on the verified social media accounts of Atiku Abubakar.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to track and arrest the individuals behind this online crime and identity forgery and bring them to face the law,” the released further said.