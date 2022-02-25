OnePipe launches N3m writing challenge for Nigerian journalists

OnePipe, a fintech API company, has launched a press writing contest to recognize and reward financial journalism. The contest will run for eight weeks, from February 25 to April 14, 2022, with three first-place winners receiving a prize of one million Naira each.

These three individuals will be rewarded in recognition of published reporting that has resulted in information sharing, idea definition, trend analysis, and definition of concepts.

The challenge is part of the company’s efforts to promote and inspire more educational reporting and writing with particular emphasis on enhancing the awareness and understanding of embedded finance.

By 2025, embedded finance is expected to generate $230 billion in income across a variety of financial services, according to a study. As this technology becomes more widely used and integrated into non-financial platforms, increasing public awareness and understanding is required.

Yvonne-Faith Elaigwu, operations manager of OnePipe, said the company’s objective with the writing challenge is to promote financial literacy and enhance the financial experiences of people in Nigeria. “We hope that the articles, stories, and news items produced by the press and media throughout this challenge will help everyone understand embedded finance and appreciate what the technology can achieve,” she said.

The writing challenge will be judged by a panel of an expert in financial inclusion policy and digital money, Olayinka David-West, a professor and associate dean, Lagos Business School, and qualified news editors, Muyiwa Mutuloko, editor, TechPoint Africa, and, Caleb Ojewale, assistant editor, BusinessDay.

All submitted articles should be 400-500 words in length and must have been published in recognized press media. TV or radio submissions must be at least 20mins long and must have been broadcast on any publicly available site such as YouTube or SoundCloud.

Entries submitted without the required links or references will be disqualified. Entries will be judged based on material organization, vocabulary, style, grammar, punctuation, spelling, neatness, reach, and adherence to all other guidelines. The OnePipe Writing Challenge is open to all forms of media. Submissions are welcome from journalists/press persons (individuals, either full time, part-time or freelance) who are presently employed in a magazine or general circulation newspaper published in Nigeria, whether daily or non-daily, broadcast or tabloid, news wire, internet publication, conventional or alternative, as well as syndicates and cooperatives that provide content for newspapers. Nominations may be made by editors, publishers, educators, journalistic groups, and others.

“The world needs a new type of financial services ecosystem, one where everyone has a role to play and everyone has some value to capture,” said Ope Adeoye, founder and CEO of OnePipe.

The company, according to Adeoye, is all about assisting businesses from all industries to profitably participate in the fintech ecosystem. “With our technology, we turn complex infrastructure into simple code so that businesses can focus on building market-defining products, provide their customers with credit, loan payment plans, and seamless payment for services,” he concluded.