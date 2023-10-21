One of 8 abducted Zamfara corps members released

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it has secured the release of one of the eight Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) abducted in Zamfara State, through the help of security agencies.

Eddy Megwa, the director, press and public relations, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eight PCMs and the bus driver were abducted in August in Zamfara by gunmen on their way from Uyo, Akwa Ibom, to Sokoto.

They were going for the commencement of the one-year national service orientation course.

According to Megwa, the PCM, a female, regained freedom on Friday, at about 12.30pm.

“The scheme is confident that with the combined efforts of security agencies, the remaining will be released.

“As corps members and prospective ones alike are admonished by management to always prioritise their personal security.

“The scheme shall never shirk its responsibility of upholding the security and welfare of corps embers at all times,” he added.