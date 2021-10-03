One in four women suffer hair loss, thinning hair – Alopecia Foundation

Heroic Alopecian Foundation (HAF), a non-governmental organisation aimed at raising awareness about alopecia, has disclosed that one in four women will suffer from hair loss and thinning hair, while one in two men will experience hair loss in their lifetime.

This disclosure was made at a recent virtual press conference organised by Vinci Hair Clinic, Africa’s leading hair restoration company in recognition of alopecia awareness month celebrated annually in

September.

According to the Foundation, one-third of women of African descent have traction alopecia, indicating that about 40 per cent of women have visible hair loss by age 40; while 65 per cent of men have visible hair loss by age 60. However, 90 per cent of men say that their number one concern is hair loss, as 64 per cent of women suffer low self-esteem because of hair loss.

According to the findings, 30 per cent of hair loss sufferers would give up sex if it means they would get their hair back, while 52 percent of women have intimacy issues due to hair loss. On average, the Foundation said about 90 per cent of transplanted follicles will grow.

Alopecia is an autoimmune condition where a person’s immune system attacks the hair follicles thereby causing partial or complete loss of hair either in patches (alopecia areata), on the entire head (alopecia totalis), or over the entire body (alopecia Universalis).

Ayo Otubanjo, Africa Regional CEO, Vinci Hair Clinic, said a full head of hair contains about 110,000 hair follicles. According to him, hair loss is a natural condition that should not attract stigmatisation.

He opined that the partnership with HAF is to offer hope to people with hair loss. (Hair loss should not be the end of one’s life,” said .

Speaking on ‘Understanding Alopecia, Alopecia Awareness Month and the Vinci Hair Clinic Vision’, Otubanjo disclosed that the condition which can be genetic, could also be as a result of a medical condition; hair salon practices; nutrition/ diet or an extreme stressful situation.

According to Otubanjo, Vinci Hair Clinic is a global hair restoration brand, comprising 40 clinics in 14 countries across six continents worldwide, with extensive experience in restoring hair loss. In Africa, three of these clinics

are located in Accra, Lagos and Abuja.

“Treatment options vary from medication to surgical and non-surgical procedures in the treatment and restoration of hair. The clinics remain at the forefront in Africa offering unique hair restoration solutions including hair transplant, micro scalp pigmentation and platelet-rich plasma,” Otubanjo said.

Moshoodat Badmus, Member, Heroic Alopecian Foundation, said stigma around Alopecia can bring about undeserved feeling of shame. “That is why it is very important go be part of a support system,” she stated.

Speaking on ‘Beyond Alopecia: Support, Community & Stigmatization’, Badmus said it is very difficult to find a support group or community for Alopecian. “It is one of those experience that makes you feel so lonely,” she stated.

Ogochukwu Adesina, another member of the HAF, in sharing her Alopecia story disclosed that the journey started in

2005, as an undergraduate at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife.

According to her, the condition started from a very small spot at the back of her hair, which appear like it was scrapped with a razor by a hair salon or something.

Since losing her hair to alopecia in 2015, Adesina has become a strong advocate and support for others navigating different stages in their journey through

alopecia.